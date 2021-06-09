Pharmacovigilance Training Course, June 21-23, 2021: Introductory Guide for Anyone Concerned with Pharmacovigilance

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive three-day course has been designed to provide an introductory guide for all those concerned with pharmacovigilance.

The interactive programme will cover topics from basic pharmacovigilance principles and terminologies through to the current regulatory framework and its global impact, including drug surveillance in the EU, US and Japan. Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing will be addressed as will risk management, the challenges of causality assessments, and effective signal detection.

Our panel of experts will offer practical guidance throughout the course and use real-world examples and case studies to contribute to the development of your knowledge. There will also be ample opportunity to share experiences with the speakers and fellow professionals, which will further enhance your understanding of pharmacovigilance issues.

Who Should Attend:

Anybody involved and interested in the daily practice of pharmacovigilance, including pharmaceutical physicians and those working in:

Drug safety

Adverse reaction monitoring

R&D

Regulatory affairs

Registration

Key Topics Covered:

Principles of pharmacovigilance and data resources

Basic principles of monitoring drug safety

An overview of the methodology

Data resources available for monitoring and evaluating drug safety

Responding to drug safety signals

Risk management and risk minimisation: basic principles

Basic principles

Proactive strategies

Principles of risk minimisation

PASS and PAES

Causality assessment: clinical diagnosis of adverse events

The principles of causality assessment with practical examples

Medical evaluation of individual reports of adverse events

Strategies for follow-up

The current regulatory framework and its global impact

Overview of European regulatory framework, including 2012 EU pharmacovigilance legislation

Implications for the global environment - the links to ICH and CIOMS recommendations

Inspections and penalties for non-compliance

Practical applications of definitions

European post-marketing pharmacovigilance regulations

The role of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) and SCOPE initiative

Quality management systems and the pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF)

QPPV

Expedited reporting: solicited vs spontaneous

Periodic reports and signal management and use of EudraVigilance

RMPs and risk minimisation

PASS/PAES

Additional monitoring

Pharmacovigilance inspections/audit

Public hearings including first EMA hearing - September 2017

Stakeholder involvement initiatives such as PROTECT, WEB-RADR

New electronic reporting standards, E2B (R3), IDMP

Proactive pharmacovigilance pre- and post-marketing

Anticipating drug safety issues in the development of small molecules and biologics

What specific and non-specific safety monitoring should be done?

Handling safety signals in the development

Differences between pre-marketing studies and post-marketing experience

Risk-benefit assessment

General principles

Quantifying risk

Taking action to optimise risk-benefit

Monitoring the effectiveness of risk management measures

Clinical trial ADR reporting requirements

ICH E2A and general requirements

Expedited reports

EU Clinical Trials Directive, Clinical Trial Regulation and detailed guidance

US IND requirements

DSURs

Pharmacoepidemiological studies - basic designs, strengths, weaknesses and examples

Real-world data is the king

Randomisation in the real world

Drugs and devices - it's all 'exposure'

Tracking all patients?

Periodic reporting - PSURs and PBRERs

Evolution of the PSUR, PBRER and DSUR

What do we submit and when to submit it

Practical aspects of compiling PSURs and PBRERs

Linking DSURs, RMPs, PSURs, PBRERs and core safety information

Drug surveillance in countries outside Europe

US culture

NDA and IND safety reporting

Inspections

Japan culture

Post-marketing safety surveillance programmes in Japan

Pharmacovigilance in other countries

Practicalities of signal detection

Definitions of signals

Regulatory guidances on signal detection by industry and regulators

Resources for signal detection

Quantitative vs qualitative signal detection

Examples of pharmacoepidemiological studies used in risk management

How we weigh evidence

Observational cohort studies

Case control studies

Drug registries (anti-TNFs)

Pregnancy registries

Practicalities of risk management

A real-world example of the development of a successful EU RMP

Requirements of RMPs from an industry point of view

How to write a successful RMP

Reporting results of outcomes of activities in the RMP

Updating a RMP

Practical pharmacovigilance workshop

A practical case study with valuable hands-on experience

Handling an important safety alert from regulators

Assessment of risk

Determining measures to respond to previously unidentified risks

Continuing assessment and communication of risk-benefit

