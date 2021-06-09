New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090628/?utm_source=GNW

, Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., and AlloCure.



The global cell therapy market is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2020 to $7.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The cell therapy market consists of sales of cell therapy and related services.Cell therapy (CT) helps repair or replace damaged tissues and cells.



A variety of cells are used for the treatment of diseases includes skeletal muscle stem cells, hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSC), lymphocytes, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells.



The cell therapy market covered in this report is segmented by technique into stem cell therapy; cell vaccine; adoptive cell transfer (ACT); fibroblast cell therapy; chondrocyte cell therapy. It is also segmented by therapy type into allogeneic therapies; autologous therapies, by application into oncology; cardiovascular disease (CVD); orthopedic; wound healing; others.



The high cost of cell therapy hindered the growth of the cell therapy market.Cell therapies have become a common choice of treatment in recent years as people are looking for the newest treatment options.



Although there is a huge increase in demand for cell therapies, they are still very costly to try.Basic joint injections can cost about $1,000 and, based on the condition, more specialized procedures can cost up to $ 100,000.



In 2020, the average cost of stem cell therapy can range from $4000 - $8,000 in the USA. Therefore, the high cost of cell therapy restraints the growth of the cell therapy market.



Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company.For instance, in April 2018, Eli Lilly, an American pharmaceutical company entered into a collaboration agreement with Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focused on the discovery and development of living therapeutics to develop cell therapies for type 1 diabetes treatment by using the Afibromer technology platform.



Similarly, in September 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotechnological company that develops transformative medicine using a gene-editing platform for serious diseases, and ViaCyte, a California-based regenerative medicine company, collaborated on the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy for diabetes treatment.



In August 2019, Bayer AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, acquired BlueRock Therapeutics, an engineered cell therapy company, for $1 billion.Through this transaction, Bayer AG will acquire complete BlueRock Therapeutics’ CELL+GENE platform, including a broad intellectual property portfolio and associated technology platform including proprietary iPSC technology, gene engineering, and cell differentiation capabilities.



BlueRock Therapeutics is a US-based biotechnology company focused on developing engineered cell therapies in the fields of neurology, cardiology, and immunology, using a proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market.According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for one year or more and requires medical attention or limits daily activities or both and includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.



Stem cells can benefit the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis.According to Cancer Research UK, in 2018, 17 million cancer cases were added to the existing list, and according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, 463 million were living with diabetes.



According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, every year, 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD, and more than 10 million people are living with PD worldwide. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increased the demand for cell therapies and contributed to the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090628/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________