$7.4 Billion Soft Tissue Repair Industry to 2027 - Featuring Admedus, Arthrex and Baxter Among Others

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Repair - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soft Tissue Repair estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Fixation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tissue Patch / Mesh segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Soft Tissue Repair market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Admedus

Arthrex, Inc.

Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.

Baxter

Cryolife, Inc.

Depuy Synthes

Edwards Life Sciences Corporation

Integra LifeScience Corporation

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

St Jude Medical

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Medical Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5j1el