$7.4 Billion Soft Tissue Repair Industry to 2027 - Featuring Admedus, Arthrex and Baxter Among Others

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soft Tissue Repair - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Soft Tissue Repair estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Fixation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tissue Patch / Mesh segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR

The Soft Tissue Repair market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Admedus
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc.
  • Baxter
  • Cryolife, Inc.
  • Depuy Synthes
  • Edwards Life Sciences Corporation
  • Integra LifeScience Corporation
  • LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew, Inc.
  • St Jude Medical
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Terumo Medical Corporation
  • W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

