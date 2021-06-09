New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090623/?utm_source=GNW





The global drugs for infertility market is expected to grow from $3.48 billion in 2020 to $3.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



The fertility drugs market consists of sales of fertility drugs and related services used to aid the production of sperms and eggs in order to promote fertility among men and women. Fertility drugs are the primary treatment for infertility and increase the chances of producing an offspring by stimulating and regulating ovulation in women and increasing the sperm count in men.



The fertility drugs market covered in this market is segmented by gender into male; female. It is also segmented by route of administration into oral; intravenous; subcutaneous; intramuscular, by type of drug into prescription fertility drugs; over-the-counter fertility drugs and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; retail pharmacies; online pharmacies.



The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market.Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects.



Temporary side effects includes bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects includes multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life threating if left untreated.



For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, flushing, blurred vision or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of the fertility drugs restrict the growth of the fertility drugs market.



In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed.Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted towards reproduction.



Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.



The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe.Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months.



Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women.The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors.



To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs. According to the USA National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) in 2018, about 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant were infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years were infertile. Further, in 2019, in India, 10% to 15% of couples in reproductive age group are suffering from infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe is increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of fertility drugs market.

