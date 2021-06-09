Global PVDC Coated Films Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDC Coated Films - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PVDC Coated Films estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Single-Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Side segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The PVDC Coated Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):
- ACG Worldwide
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Innovia Films
- Jindal Poly Films Limited
- Perlen Packaging
- Polinas
- SKC, Inc.
- SRF Limited
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Vacmet India Ltd.
- Vibac Group S.p.A.
- Transcendia Inc. Ltd
- Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG
- Total Companies Profiled: 48
