Global PVDC Coated Films Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDC Coated Films - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PVDC Coated Films estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Single-Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Side segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The PVDC Coated Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$620.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured):

ACG Worldwide

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Innovia Films

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Perlen Packaging

Polinas

SKC, Inc.

SRF Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Vacmet India Ltd.

Vibac Group S.p.A.

Transcendia Inc. Ltd

Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vatmqn