Global blood transfusion diagnostics market size to grow substantially during 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the collective views and opinions of expert analysts and seasoned researchers, worldwide blood transfusion diagnostics market valuation reached USD 2192.55 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period 2021-2026.

Proceeding further, the research literature hosts a competitive strategic section that assists businesses and other stakeholders review their competencies and capitalize on the lucrative prospects during the forthcoming years. It also covers data on merger and acquisition, research & development, geography expansion, and product launch strategies for a holistic understanding of the competitive dynamics.

Growing burden of chronic diseases and escalating demand for donor screening are bolstering the industry growth. Moreover, Escalating demand for transfusion due to increasing cases of trauma, road accidents, and surgeries is positively impacting the business dynamics.

Further, high risk of ‘Transfusion-Transmitted Infections (TTIs)’ has surged the demand for donor screening across the globe. Also, complications associated with blood transfusion, especially among critically ill patients or those undergoing cardiac surgery has elevated the importance of better understanding the beneficial and adverse implications of blood transfusion and blood storage lesion.

Notably, global blood transfusion diagnostics market size has expanded considerably over the last few years, attributable to progressively increasing number of patients under surgeries for various blood-related chronic ailments like sickle cell anemia, aplastic anemia, and leukemia. This has compelled industry majors to pour their resources into research and development of advanced assays, kits and instruments for blood banks and hospitals.

Covid-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a tremendous strain on the healthcare sector as the number of positive cases continue to increase throughout the globe. However, the responses to this crisis have also introduced innovations in clinical research, subsequently enhancing the scope for the overall blood transfusion diagnostics industry growth.

The opportunities for players in this domain lie in plasma transfusion. For instance, a series of plasma transfusion trials are underway in the United States wherein in the authorized healthcare personnel are extracting liquid medium from recovered patients and injecting it into infected ones. This ‘convalescent plasma’ is expected to enhance immunity in infected patients.

Competitive arena overview:

Top contenders in global blood transfusion diagnostics industry sphere are Hologic Inc., Danaher Corp., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Abbott Laboratories among others. These companies are undertaking strategies such as R&D investments and collaborations to grab a larger portion of the market share.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Product Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Instruments

Kits & Reagents

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market End User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Blood Banks

Hospitals

Others

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Asia Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Biokit S.A.

Promega Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Table of Content:

1.Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation - By Product, By Application, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Product

5.1.1 Kits & Reagents - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Application Type

5.2.1 Disease Screening - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Blood Grouping - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By End user

5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Blood Banks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market : By Region

7. North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

7.2 North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Product ( Kits & Reagents and Instruments)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Disease Screening and Blood Grouping)

7.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Others)

8. Europe Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 Europe Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market : Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

8.2 Europe Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product ( Kits & Reagents and Instruments)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Disease Screening and Blood Grouping)

8.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Others)

9. Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market : Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product ( Kits & Reagents and Instruments)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Disease Screening and Blood Grouping)

9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Others)

10. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By Product, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By Application Type, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By End User, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape





