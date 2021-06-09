Worldwide Automotive Exhaust System Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive exhaust system market and it is poised to grow by $ 23.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report on the automotive exhaust system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys, stringent regulations to control emissions, and increasing demand for HEVs.
The automotive exhaust system market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The automotive exhaust system market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the adoption of active exhaust systems by automotive OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive exhaust system market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters and increasing use of Inconel exhaust manifolds in supercars will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on automotive exhaust system market covers the following areas:
- Automotive exhaust system market sizing
- Automotive exhaust system market forecast
- Automotive exhaust system market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive exhaust system market vendors that include Benteler International AG, Bosal Nederland BV, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SA, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. Also, the automotive exhaust system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
- Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Benteler International AG
- Bosal Nederland BV
- Eberspacher Group
- Faurecia SA
- Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG
- Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Tenneco Inc.
- Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
