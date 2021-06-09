New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Machine Learning and Seamless Integrations Drive the North American Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090619/?utm_source=GNW





These capabilities can range from basic account, opportunity and contact management to also include more sophisticated assistance and guidance, such as predictive lead scoring, forecasting, more complex analytics, personal assistants, etc. A range of reporting, dashboard, and analysis options are also typically available.Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for three product categories: 1) Very Small Business solutions for firms with fewer than 25 employees, 2) Small and Mid-sized Business solutions for companies with 25-499 employees, and 3) Enterprise solutions for businesses with 500+ total employees. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.1% over the study’s 2020-2026 period. Revenue growth will be generated by both new and embedded customers, as This research reveals that a high percentage of current mobile SFA users plan to significantly expand their deployments over the coming months. As a result, both current and prospective SFA solution users will want to continuously monitor products and vendors. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.Challenges to growth in today’s mobile sales force automation market include: 1) Prospective customer concerns regarding solution security, scalability, and integration capabilities, 2) Price points that can be viewed as unaffordable, 3) Delays in incorporating AI-based guidance and analytics, 4) A limited number of vertical-specific SFA offerings, and 5) Difficulty building the necessary systems integrator channel and technology partnerships.Companies interviewed for this study include Pipedrive, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zendesk.

