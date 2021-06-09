Worldwide Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Industry to 2028 - Developments in Global Healthcare Sector Present Opportunities

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Wound Type and End Use, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is expected to reach US$ 892.32 million by 2028 from US$ 462.05 million in 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% from 2020 to 2028.



Burn injuries are severe and most profound wounds that destroy all the layers of skin and tendons, muscles, and bones. Sometimes, burns can lead to many complications, including infection as well as bone and joint problems. The healing time of a wound depends on the intensity of tissue damage. Hot liquids, sunburn, electrical contact, fire, and chemicals are among the different causes of severe burn injuries in children and adults. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), burns are among the public health problems in Europe, as ~180,000 deaths are reported annually due to burn injuries. The Italian Cutaneous Ulcers Association works toward spreading awareness regarding the medical procedures available for the treatment of skin ulcers. The association organizes meetings, conferences, and other events.

The association also conducts social projects such as Italian Pressure Injury Study and PAUC - Cutaneous Ulcers Literacy Project. Moreover, as per the data published by Children's Burn Trust and British Burn Association, ~625 children need to be admitted into an NHS Burns Service every month due to a burn or scald injuries. The burns and scalds services offered by the NHS treated ~15,000 patients with these injuries in 2017, and the total cost of these treatments was more than US$ 24.94 million (i.e., GBP 20 million). In 2017, among the total admissions for burn treatment services, more than 40 were categorized as extremely severe, with the treatment procedures costing more than US$ 118,455.50 (i.e., GBP 95,000) per person. The emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are also reporting rising incidence of burns due to household and industrial accidents.



The treatment options for burn-related wounds include traditional dressing products, removal of necrotic tissues, skin grafts, and potentially physical therapy. They are used based on the intensity of the wound. Single-use negative pressure wound therapy is among emerging technologies used for the management of burn-related wounds. Wound therapy devices such as negative pressure wound therapy devices and wound irrigation devices are gaining popularity among healthcare service providers. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, hydrocolloid dressings are useful for treating burns with partial or superficial thickness on hands and other small areas.



Thus, rise in number of cases of burns and related injuries is driving the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market.



Based on wound type, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into surgical, traumatic, diabetic foot, sports injuries, venous leg ulcers, and others. In 2020, the traumatic segment held the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing rate of road accidents, rising innovations in wound care products, increasing R&D activities, rising advancements in the field of wound care research, and increasing awareness about wound care treatment & management.



Based on end user, the single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. In addition, the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as a result of availability of advanced techniques for single-use negative pressure wound therapy devices.



