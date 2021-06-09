Electric Bus Market to Reach 544 Thousand Units by 2028; Increasing Government Norms to Reduce Emissions in Atmosphere will Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric bus market is set to gain impetus from the surging fuel costs and higher usage of unrefined petroleum. These have further propelled the adoption of electricity to develop environmentally friendly buses. In April 2021, for instance, the Cherokee Nation introduced its first eco-friendly electric buses for transporting tribal citizens and employees to tribal health centers and workplaces. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Electric Bus Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was 170 thousand units in 2020. It is projected to grow from 192 thousand units in 2021 to 544 thousand units in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.0% in the forecast period.

Declining Usage of Public Transportation to Obstruct Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The automotive industry was severely impacted owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Manufacturing and transportation activities were stopped temporarily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This has resulted in the declining demand for these buses as government agencies implemented travel bans. Also, people are getting scared to make use of public transportation amid the pandemic.





Plug-in Hybrid Bus Segment Procured 8.0% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the type, the market is segmented into battery electric bus, plug-in hybrid bus, and fuel cell bus. Amongst these, the plug-in hybrid bus segment generated 8.0% in terms of the electric bus market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of these buses as they have regenerative braking systems and can be charged by plugging in an external power supply.

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current market size. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent industry. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the size of the e-bus industry.





Drivers & Restraints-

Quick Charging Capability of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses to Favor Growth

The rising usage of hydrogen fuel cell buses across the globe is expected to drive the electric bus market growth in the near future. These buses feature a combination of the powertrain with controlled technology, batteries, and a fuel cell system. Unlike conventional buses, these have a longer lifespan. They can also be refueled very quickly and can run on flexible routes. In February 2021, for instance, the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited declared its plan to begin a premium hydrogen fuel bus service in India. It will be used only for intercity commuting between Delhi and Jaipur. At present, researchers are conducting extensive studies to test the feasibility of fuel cell buses.

However, these buses are expensive and hence, governments, transit agencies, large fleet operators, and administrative departments of certain countries may not be able to deploy these. It may hamper growth.





Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rising Development of Public Transportation Zones

Geographically, in 2020, Asia Pacific earned 167 thousand units in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to remain in the dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the major contributions of China. The country’s government is constantly taking initiatives to build public transportation zones for ebus. In Europe, the market is set to grow exponentially on account of the stringent emission norms implemented by regulatory authorities. It is set to be the second-largest region in this market. Lastly, North America would show healthy growth because of the strict emission standards put forward by the U.S.

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Buses to Fulfill Demand of People

The market contains various prominent e-bus manufacturers that are currently striving to maintain their leading positions. Most of them are focusing on launching novel buses to cater to the high demand from people. A few others are joining hands with government bodies to introduce their buses. Below is a notable industry development:

October 2019: Volvo Buses unveiled its latest electric bus named Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated that can transport up to 150 passengers. It consumes 80% lower energy, unlike diesel buses. It was showcased at Busworld. The company also aims to provide driver training, battery maintenance, repairs, and servicing in its new package.

A list of renowned electric bus manufacturers operating in the global market:

BYD Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

Proterra, Inc. (Burlingame, California, United States)

AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

New Flyer Industries (Winnipeg, Canada)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Scania AB (Södertälje, Sweden)

Iveco (Turin, Italy)





