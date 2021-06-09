Outlook on the Glamping Global Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis Report and Forecasts

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glamping Market By Type (Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, and Others), By Application (18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51 - 65 years and Above 65 years), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Glamping Market size is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Glamping is a concept of blending the luxury with the traditional way of camping. It is a modern concept of comfortable beds and well-furnished luxury items in a tent; where people get all the luxurious amenities at their adventure camps to enjoy themselves without having to worry about anything. Aspects like people's preference to avail experience-oriented trips in place of fancy properties and their readiness to spend on luxurious traveler motivating consumers to explore glamping stays. The exotic & exceptional views with several luxurious services & amenities in these glamping sites are further encouraging new & young travelers to explore and spend on these services.



Factors like increasing awareness among people related to health, growing development of improved & advanced tourism infrastructure and rising disposable income of consumers are expected to open new growth avenues for the global glamping market. In addition, accessibility of luxurious services & amenities and huge number of travelers who want to connect to nature are among the major aspects that will boost the growth of the glamping market during the forecast years. Additionally, expanding consumer base with the rising influence of social media platforms & the internet is expected to further create lucrative growth opportunities for the glamping market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of the market is expected to be hindered by the busy schedule of consumers with the increasing popularity of recreational vehicle.



Post the Covid-19 recovery, glamping is expected to gain more traction due to the rising interest of consumers in it. It is observed that Gen X and millennials are showing higher interest in glamping, which is expected to further surge the demand for glamping across the world.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, and Others. Tents are likely to garner a promising growth rate during the forecast period. This accommodation type market segment is expected to be the second highest-growing and second-biggest market segment during the forecast period. Maintaining the essence of the traditional form of camping, tents provide extraordinary views due to their broad windows coupled with several luxurious amenities.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into 18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51 - 65 years and Above 65 years. On the basis of age group, the 18 - 32 years age group market segment acquired the highest share in the market in 2020. It is due to the increasing trend of camping among this age group people.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to record the high CAGR over the forecast years. The recent camping experience and the enthusiasm to travel to less populated & popular locations are the two major determinants surging the growth of the regional market. Customers who have glamping experience are expected to do glamping again after Covid-19. Several Canadian campers have shown rising higher interests in traditional camping, but a significant Canadian population is more inclined towards glamping experience.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hoshino Resorts Co., Ltd., Getaway House, Inc., Paperbark Camp, Nightfall Camp Pty. Ltd., Baillie Lodges, Tentrr, Inc., Collective Retreats, Under Canvas, Inc., PurePods Ltd., and Africamps Boutique Camping.

