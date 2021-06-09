GaN-on-Si Players to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Long Term MicroLED Industry

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MicroLED: 2021 R&D Portfolio Assessment and Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This technology and innovation report offers insights on the R&D trends in the Micro-LED industry.

With the internet-of-things (IoT) trend setting in, more and more products are integrated with features and applications leveraging rich multimedia features resulting in higher power consumption and reduced battery cycle of these devices.

Display components of smart devices consume a majority of the power, thus manufacturers and developers are under constant pressure to develop a next-generation innovative display technology to increase the battery life of smart electronic devices and appliances.

Considered as the next-gen of display technology, micro light-emitting diodes (Micro-LEDs) consume less than half the power consumed by traditional display solutions while providing extremely high resolution for an enhanced viewing experience for consumers.

This report covers various compound semiconductor technologies and includes the following modules:

Overview of Micro-LED technology

Recent innovation trends observed in Micro-LED industry

Factors influencing development and adoption - Key drivers and challenges

Patent landscape

Funding Insights

R&D ecosystem

Key R&D strategies

Application roadmaps showing the future prospects

Key growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative 8

1.2 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Micro-LEDs

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Key Research Findings

3. Micro-LEDs - Technology Landscape

3.1 Micro-LEDs Lead the Race for Emerging Display Applications

3.2 Key Technology Attributes Driving Demand for Micro-LEDs in Consumer Electronic Products

3.3 Increasing Funding Activities Driving Rapid Technology Advancements

3.4 Expensive Micro-LED Solutions Hindering Wide-Scale Adoption of Technology

4. R&D Portfolio - Innovation Trends

4.1 Surge in Micro-LED Patenting Activities Despite Pandemic Breakout

4.2 China Holds Potential to Surpass the US in Micro-LED Patent Race in the Long Term

4.3 Profile of Key R&D Portfolio Areas and Technology Innovation Themes

4.4 Stakeholders Exploring Various Mass-Transfer Technologies for Commercializing Micro-LEDs

5. R&D Portfolio - Funding Trends

5.1 Micro-LED Technology Witnesses Funding Activities across the Ecosystem

5.2 Government Funded Innovation Projects Driving Rapid Advancements in R&D Organizations

5.3 Government Grants Driving Micro-LED Technology Advancements in Universities

5.4 Disruptive Spin-offs Attracting Seed Funding Rounds to Bolster Technology Development

5.5 Venture Capitalists around the Globe Aggressively Funding Disruptive Micro-LED Start-ups

6. Micro-LED: R&D Strategy

6.1 Strategic Collaborations a Key Trend to Address Technology Challenges

6.2 Stakeholders Bringing Synergies Together to Co-Create Micro-LED Solutions

6.3 Stakeholders Ramp up Production Lines for Early Commercialization

6.4 Micro-LEDs Poised to Witness Rapid Adoption for AR Displays in the Near Term

7. Companies to Action

7.1 VUEreal, Canada

7.2 Aledia, France

7.3 Picosun Oy, Finland

8. Growth Opportunities

8.1 Micro-LEDs Hold Potential to Replace Conventional Display Technologies

8.2 Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Trends in the XR Industry Suggests High Adoption Potential for Micro-LEDs

8.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Micro-LEDs Gaining Traction from Automotive Players

8.4 Growth Opportunity 3: GaN-on-Si Players to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Long Term

9. Industry Contacts

9.1 Key Contacts

10. Next Steps

10.1 Your Next Steps

