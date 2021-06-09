New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial UAS Outlook, 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090613/?utm_source=GNW





Civil aviation authorities have not been able to adapt regulatory frameworks to keep pace with the technological and operational advances that enable commercial UAS operations, and this has been a major restraint to market growth. In addition, solutions providers are only gradually improving their ability to explain the benefits of drone use, for a wide range of applications areas, to corporate decision-makers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090613/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________