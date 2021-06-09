ICG : Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)

9 June 2021

Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that the following ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of awards granted under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan to directors.

BENOIT DURTESTE

On 8 June 2021, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Benoit Durteste under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 24 May 2016, 25 May 2017 and 22 May 2018

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 364,190

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 8 June 2021 at a price of £22.80 per share. In addition, the Director gave instructions to sell his net shares in the market on 8 June 2021 at the same price.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 171,170

Total Number of Shares instructed for sale: 193,020

As a consequence of the above transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons retain an interest in 1,141,580 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.39% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

ANTJE HENSEL-ROTH

On 8 June 2021, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards made to Antje Hensel-Roth under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 22 May 2019 and 4 June 2020

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 14,371

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of her Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 8 June 2021 at a price of £22.80 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 6,756

Total Number of Shares Received: 7,615

As a consequence of the above transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons retain an interest in 11,434 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

