Resort-like Estate with Connections to the French Laundry, Julia Child, and the Pope asks $14M

St. Helena, C.A., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sprawling Wine Country estate of culinary and marketing tycoon Frank Brady has hit the market for $14,000,000. Designed by Bob Eberlin, who also built the neighboring Meadowood Resort, the residence known as “Daisy Hill Farm” is located at 1250 Oakwood Lane and offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in Wine Country and culinary nirvana. The home is listed with Kelly Brophy and Stephanie Van Zandt with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Brady’s legacy is written all over the food industry, from the most famous chefs in the business to inventing and marketing more than 100 culinary items for companies like Williams-Sonoma. "Daisy Hill Farm is one of the few kitchens Thomas Keller plus his Bouchon chefs have actually cooked in," says Brady. “How could we, who have been leaders of the kitchen and housewares industry, ever have created a kitchen that was anything less than perfection, and focused on detail, on every level.”

The enchanting, gated estate in St. Helena features resort-like living, privacy, and is located on two parcels totaling 12.13 acres on an undulating knoll with sprawling grounds and mature gardens in a park-like oasis. The grand yet understated 6,800 sq. ft. home combines contemporary design with timeless California architecture.

“The residence is an entertainer’s dream,” says listing agent Kelly Brophy. With six bedrooms, seven and one-half baths, dual private casitas, and stately living and dining rooms with soaring vaulted ceilings, “…it’s a private residence rivaling a world-class resort.”

The fecund grounds and amenities include a 55-foot pool and casita, an outdoor dining/kitchen pavilion with a timeless California barn silhouette, a bocce ball court, plus a gym and guesthouse. The gardens offer food, flora, and celebrity, from the roses Brady dedicated to his friend Julia Child, to the gardens where the Pope's assistant held daily Mass during an extended retreat, to the Thomas Keller tomato plants. The sale includes the additional adjacent 6+-acre parcel at 1210 Oakwood Lane with potential for a complete second estate or guest compound.

www.1250OakwoodLane.com

Contact Kelly Brophy and Stephanie Van Zandt for more information or private showing.

Kelly Brophy

707.301.3777

k.brophy@ggsir.com

Lic. # 01097795

Stephanie Van Zandt

707.696.9527

s.vanzandt@ggsir.com

Lic. # 01959450

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 480 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachments