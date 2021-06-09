New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090612/?utm_source=GNW





The research identifies growth opportunities and challenges pertaining to the consumption of adhesives and sealants by end-use industries, namely packaging, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others (metal & glass processing and pulp & paper). Adhesives and sealants are increasingly preferred over mechanical fastening, welding, and other conventional joining methods in various industrial applications as these products offer seamless bonding between surfaces and help reduce manpower and manufacturing costs. The packaging industry, one of the major end-use segments for packaging adhesives, is expected to witness significant expansion through exponential growth of the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), eCommerce, food and beverage, personal protective equipment (PPE), and healthcare industries. Applications of industrial adhesives and sealants have been quantitatively explained for all key product types along with chemistries and technologies used to formulate these products. Regional coverage includes the Americas; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). All regional markets are broken down into key sub-regions; and chapters for each of the four end-use applications, including the respective quantitative and qualitative coverage, have been included.

