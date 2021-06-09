New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Scarcity and Need for Circular Economies Drive the Global Polymeric Membranes Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090607/?utm_source=GNW





The membranes are segmented into water treatment, wastewater treatment, medical, and industrial. The membranes are segmented further as microfiltration and ultrafiltration (materials include fluoropolymers, polyarylsulfones, and polyolefins); nanofiltration, reverse osmosis (RO) (materials include cellulose based and PA composites), and ion-exchange; dialysis, blood transfusion, and IV filtration membranes (materials include fluoropolymers, polyaryl sulfones, and nonwovens).Regional segmentation covers the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at each individual segment level. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR), for which the base year is 2020. The study presents key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold. It also covers the impact of global mega trends such as water circularity and increased hospitalization boosted demand for polymeric membrane adoption and growth, with price variations and factors that affect the prices of different membrane chemistries. The analysis includes current market size by assessing factors such as end-use sector growth; substitution potential; and political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The role of digitalization and its effects on the adoption of polymeric membranes is discussed in the study. The influence of Industry 4.0/5.0 mega trend on the adoption of membranes is also discussed. Some the companies considered (but not all) in this study are Asahi Kasei, Asahi Glass Company, Solvay, DuPont, Fresenius Medical Care, Chemours, Daikin, Arkema, Toray, Pall, Suez, Saint Gobain, and Evonik.

