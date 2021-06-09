Global Disposable Cups Market (2020 to 2026) - by Product, End-use and Regional Outlook

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Cups Market By Product (Foam, Plastic and Paper), By End Use (Commercial, Institutional and Household), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Disposable Cups Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. A disposable cup is a substitute for the utensils like glasses, steins, and mugs, which a customer cannot carry with them. There is rising usage of disposable cups in parties, social gatherings, and celebrations, which will contribute to the surging growth of the market in the future.



These cups have a wide range of uses in households. Many households keep some stock of small disposable cups as they use them to serve child-friendly portions to kids and serve adult refreshments like cappuccino and espresso. In addition, disposable cups are also used to prevent the spread of infections and diseases in households when a person is ill. Moreover, these cups are handy which is why they are used in mixing paints, stains, or adhesives for any kind of home-improvement or craft projects. All these aspects are fueling the growth of the global disposable cups market in the forecast years.



Though, there are certain types of disposable cups that are manufactured by using plastic and cause harm to the environment when discarded. In addition to this, the rising concerns of people about environmental issues are estimated to hinder the growth of the market in the future years. There are many benefits offered by disposable cups but they are also harmful to the environment as they are made up of plastic and foam. Plastic takes many years to break down, thus it pollutes the environment, and also harms wildlife. There are several countries around the world, which are framing rules to reduce the usage of single-use plastics and even putting a ban on these kinds of plastics. For example, France formulated a new policy, which had banned disposable, single-use cups, utensils, and plates by the end of August 2019. The substitutes available for reusability of such wasteful single-use plastics are increasing around the world.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Foam, Plastic and Paper. Based on product, paper disposable cups garnered the maximum share in the market in 2019. This segment is also projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is credited to their nature to handle both hot and cold beverages to on-the-go consumers. Paper cups are eco-friendly and usually made up of natural materials that can be recycled, which further decreases the carbon footprint.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Commercial, Institutional and Household. On the basis of end-use, the commercial end-use market segment garnered the largest share in the market in 2019. It is expected that this trend is expected to remain the same even during the forecast years. It is due to the increasing penetration of numerous quick-service restaurants and coffee chains that are raising the demand for disposable cups in the market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to acquire a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of cafes & food chain outlets in the region is encouraging many consumers to have coffee & other beverages. The inaugural of various restaurants and coffee shops after some relief on lockdown restriction and their expansion in future years are projected to create demand for disposable cups.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Berry Global Group, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Disposable Cups Market. Companies such as Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock Company, Duni AB, Bender, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Berry Global Group, Inc., WestRock Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Dart Container Corporation (Aprinta Group), Eco-Products, Inc. (The Waddington Group, Inc.), Duni AB, Genpak, LLC (Great Pacific Enterprises, Inc.), SCG Packaging Public Company Limited (Siam Cement Group), ConverPack, Inc., and Bender, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Disposable Cups Market by End Use

3.1 Global Foam Market by Region

3.2 Global Plastic Market by Region

3.3 Global Paper Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Disposable Cups Market by Product

4.1 Global Commercial Market by Region

4.2 Global Institutional Market by Region

4.3 Global Household Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Disposable Cups Market by Region

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Berry Global Group, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.1 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.2 Research & Development Expense

6.1.3 Recent strategies and developments

6.1.3.1 Acquisition and Mergers

6.2 WestRock Company

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Recent strategies and developments

6.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

6.3 Huhtamaki Oyj

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

6.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

6.3.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.3.5.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions

6.4 Dart Container Corporation (Aprinta Group)

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.5 Eco-Products, Inc. (The Waddington Group, Inc.)

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Recent strategies and developments

6.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.6 Duni AB

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

6.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

6.7 Genpak, LLC (Great Pacific Enterprises, Inc.)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Recent strategies and developments

6.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.8 SCG Packaging Public Company Limited (Siam Cement Group)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research & Development Expense

6.9 ConverPack, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.10. Bender, Inc.

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

6.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23hcrt