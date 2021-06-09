The security screening market is estimated to be worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Security Screening Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Technology, End Use, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090194/?utm_source=GNW





The market for electromagnetic metal detection technology could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Metal detectors are used at public places such as shopping malls where public safety is necessary.The increasing deployment of metal detectors in public and private sectors is expected to drive the growth of the electromagnetic metal detectors segment during the forecast period.



Due to the increase in criminal activities, metal detectors with high operational and functional performance are required for inspecting people. Metal detectors with varying capabilities are available to serve the specific requirements of different end users



The market for transportation end use is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the security screening market

The global rise in terrorism is the major driving factor for the security screening market.Security screening products such as metal detectors, X-ray screening systems, and biometric systems are installed on a large scale at airports, railway stations, and several other transit points.



These products provide complete scanning of passengers and their belongings and help avoid illegal activities.

The security screening market in the APAC is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026



The market growth in APAC will mainly be driven to combat the increasing instances of terrorism, smuggling, and other unlawful activities.APAC also hosts a lot of public events, due to which the need for security screening products is expected to increase in the region.



The security screening market in Europe and RoW will grow slower as compared with North America and APAC due to less stringent government regulations.



The major players in the security screening market are Smiths Detection (UK), OSI Systems (US), Leidos (US), Thales (France), NEC (Japan), FLIR Systems (US), Teledyne ICM (US), Bruker (US), Analogic Corporation (US), and ADANI Systems (US).



