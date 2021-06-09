Actuators Market Forecast: Global Market to Reach $86 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Actuators Market by Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Vehicles & Equipment), Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The actuators market is projected to grow from USD 53.9 billion in 2021 to USD 86.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2021 and 2027. Increasing demand for actuators in the automotive industry, the rapid growth of industrialization and utilization of robotics, and rising demand for actuators in healthcare are some of the key factors driving the growth in the actuators market. A wide array of applications employing the use of linear actuators is one of the lucrative opportunities for actuator system providers during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak has triggered disruptions to global supply chains and business processes. While the pandemic did not impact the 2019 demand for valve actuators, the market projections do consider industry trends and how the COVID-19 pandemic will influence the valve actuators market in various vertical industries.



Most industries utilizing actuators like agriculture, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, and food and beverages were crushed negatively by the current COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Apart from the healthcare sector, nearly all industrial sectors witnessed a downfall. Also, imposition of lockdowns and quarantine regulations internationally in India, Canada, and European nations have disturbed the normal flow of business, demand for sale or new projects, and revenue in major industries like aviation, automotive, and oil & gas. These industries normally are the prime business prospects for the actuators market.



Based on type, the linear actuator segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period



The growth of this segment can be attributed to their increased use in packaging machines, medical equipment, production machinery, transportation, and aerospace & defense industries. Increasing automation of industrial processes in emerging economies such as China and India is one of the factors expected to drive the growth of the actuators market across the globe



Based on the vertical, the automotive segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period



Actuators are not only used in major functional systems of an automobile but also in the bodywork and the interior of an automobile in the recent years. The demand for actuators that offer a high level of safety and control, as well as excellent process monitoring capabilities, is expected to increase in the oil & gas industry across the globe.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for a share of 48.2% of the actuators market in 2021. The actuators market in this region has been studied for Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Industries in the Asia Pacific region are continuously upgrading their capabilities and as such, require machinery equipped with new and advanced actuators.



Countries such as China and Japan are primarily investing in robotics and automation to gain a tactical edge in the field of robotics and process automation. This provides an excellent growth opportunity for the manufacturers of actuators in the Asia Pacific region.



Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the actuators market. By actuation (electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, and others). Based on application (industrial automation, robotics and vehicles, and equipment), by type (linear actuator and rotary actuator), by vertical (food & beverages; oil & gas; metals, mining, and machinery; power generation; chemicals, paper, and plastics; pharmaceutical & healthcare; automotive; aerospace & defense; marine; electronics & electrical; construction; agriculture; utilities; and household & entertainment).



The actuators market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the actuators market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with actuators market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Actuators Market, by Actuation

8 Actuators Market, by Application

9 Actuators Market, by Type

10 Actuators Market, by Vertical

11 Regional Analysis

12 Customer Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Cedrat Technologies

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

DVG Automation

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Electric

Festo

Harmonic Drive LLC

IAI

IMI plc

Kinitics Automation

Kollmorgen

Macron Dynamics

MISUMI Group Inc.

Moog

Nook Industries, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Progressive Automations

Rockwell Automation

Rotomation

SKF

SMC

Tolomatic

Venture MFG. Co.

Wittenstein SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qte8ev