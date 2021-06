Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2021: Trends in Monoclonal Antibodies Dealmaking in the Biopharma industry Since 2014

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1000 monoclonal antibody deals.



The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Global Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in monoclonal antibodies dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of monoclonal antibodies deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 1000 monoclonal antibodies deal records

The leading monoclonal antibodies deals by value since 2014

Includes chimeric mAb, humanized mAb, human mAb and murine mAb deals and alliances since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Monoclonal antibodies type

