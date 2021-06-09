EV Battery Tech Adds to its Growing EV Infrastructure Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce its latest sustainable infrastructure partnership with Ethos Asset Management. Through the partnership, EV Battery Tech will provide battery technology solutions to assets managed by Ethos Asset Management (“Ethos”), including motels and hotels, bowling alleys and shops and transportation assets.



The primary focus of the partnership will be the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage system (ESS) infrastructure, providing more EV users reliable access to charging stations and more renewable energy users the ability to power their buildings using renewable energy. The Company is committed to addressing the most pressing concern of the EV industry - Sustainable Infrastructure, by designing and implementing some of the foremost EV technology solutions within the sector.

“The EV movement cannot proceed, or succeed, without the creation of an infrastructure to support it,” stated Bryson Goodwin, EV Battery Tech President and CEO.

“Our IoniX Pro line of products – the RV Freedom, the Home SmartWall, the TITAN EnergyCore, and the EV Smart Charger serve as foundational infrastructure products for both the EV and renewable energy industries,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

Pursuant to an agreement executed on June 8, 2021 (the “Agreement”), EV Battery Tech and IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc. (“IoniX”) will provide Ethos with battery solutions for buildings, renewal energy, and rapid charging stations (“IoniX Battery Solutions”) at prices and on terms to be negotiated by the parties in good faith. Ethos has also agreed to work exclusively with IoniX to provide battery technology solutions for its current and on-going development projects.

“Ethos has been doing due diligence on dozens of ESS solution providers to partner with on all our current and future assets. After months of discussions and thorough reviews, we are thrilled to partner with EV Battery Tech and IoniX,” stated M. Nathoo, CFO of Ethos.

“The IoniX products go well beyond today’s standards, setting the bar higher for the future of ESS. We are excited to start implementing their products into our assets,” continued Mr. Nathoo.

To facilitate the deployment of EV technology, EV Battery Tech is currently expanding its footprint of charging station locations. The Company’s goal is to deliver the EV Smart Charger at a lower price point than its competitors, whilst ensuring the product remains of the highest quality. The Company continues to work with its technology partners to collaborate and develop products to meet global clean energy demands, while simultaneously expanding their locations – the partnership with Ethos Management Company being one of many future endeavours.

EV Battery Tech has designed its “smart” charging stations to be integrated into homes, new EV communities, developments, parkades and charging stations.

“Without the accessibility of charging stations, the future of electric vehicles will dramatically stagnate. We plan to alleviate this roadblock, creating the necessary infrastructure to support the development of a move towards an electric future,” said Mr. Goodwin.

“While building exciting new products, the company has also been focusing on the integration and functionality of EV and BMS by addressing a most vital issue: The EV Market simply cannot move forward without its infrastructure catching up to the demand ,” concluded Mr. Goodwin.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website ( https://www.evbattery.tech )

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. (“AlphaOne”) is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focuses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne’s dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

