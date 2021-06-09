KVH Elite Unlimited VSAT Streaming Service for Yachts Expands to Eastern North America

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that the KVH EliteTM unlimited VSAT streaming service for leisure yachts is available now through September 30 in eastern North America from Florida to the Canadian Maritimes, which includes the premier summer cruising grounds of New England. KVH Elite continues to also be available in the Caribbean year-round and in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Adriatic Sea seasonally from June to September.

KVH also announced a plan to increase data speeds for the KVH Elite service beginning in July 2021, with download speeds increasing to as fast as 40 Mbps when using the TracPhone® V11-HTS and up to 25 Mbps when using the TracPhone V7-HTS. Current download speeds are up to 20 Mbps and 10 Mbps, respectively.



The VSAT streaming service enables people onboard to use their favorite apps for streaming popular HD movie and TV content, music, and more while at sea, on an unlimited basis with no overages or data usage limits.



“The demand for more data keeps going up as yacht owners and guests engage with streaming content as a way to make their yachting time even more enjoyable,” says Jim George, vice president for Americas & global leisure for KVH. “We are seeing this trend around the world, especially in favorite superyacht destinations such as the Caribbean, Med, and New England.”



KVH Elite streaming service uses KVH’s award-winning VSAT antenna systems, the 1 meter diameter TracPhone V11-HTS and the 60 cm diameter TracPhone V7-HTS, and is designed for ease of use, with simple over-the-air activation that does not require any hardware changes to the antenna system or its belowdecks control unit. Yachts currently using the TracPhone V11-HTS or V7-HTS are KVH Elite-ready for activation.



Seamless access to KVH Elite is managed by the KVH Superyacht Group’s concierge service which is available 24/7. Yachts enjoy their selected V11-HTS or V7-HTS high-speed and unlimited use data plans and the benefits of KVH’s leading global HTS service when not in the KVH Elite streaming regions.



KVH Elite leverages KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadbandsm HTS network, which provides global coverage from multi-layered high-throughput satellites in the Intelsat FlexMaritime network with additional coverage from SKY Perfect JSAT.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.



About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, with innovative technology designed to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

