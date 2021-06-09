TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the 16th International Congress on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), being held virtually June 18 – 22, 2021. Details of the data presentations are included below.



Poster Presentation Title : TG-1701, A Selective Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor, as Monotherapy and in Combination with Ublituximab and Umbralisib (U2) in Patients with B-cell Malignancies

Abstract Book Number: 236

Presentation Available on Demand: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: Chan Y. Cheah MBBS, DMSc, Linear Clinical Research, and Department of Haematology, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands Western Australia, Medical School, University of Western Australia, Crawley, Western Australia



Poster Presentation Title : Antitumoral activity of the novel BTK inhibitor TG-1701 is associated with disruption of Ikaros signaling and improvement of anti-CD20 therapy in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Abstract Book Number: 241

Presentation Available on Demand: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:00 CEST

Lead Author: Gaël Roué, PhD, Lymphoma Translational Group leader, Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute (IJC)



The above abstracts are now available in the 16th ICML abstract book, published online at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/hon.2880 . Additional information is available via the ICML meeting website at www.lymphcon.ch.

At the time of each presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page, located within the Pipeline section, of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ® (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ® is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the expectations and plans for clinical trials evaluating TG-1701 as monotherapy and in combination with UKONIQ® (umbralisib) and ublituximab (U2), the availability of results from those trials, and the potential of TG-1701 as a treatment for CLL.

In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: the risk that interim, top-line, or other early clinical trial results, including the clinical studies evaluating TG-1701 in combination with U2, will not be reproduced in final data sets or in future studies; the risk that the safety profile observed with TG-1701 as monotherapy and in combination with U2, may change as additional patients are exposed for longer durations; the risk that TG-1701 as monotherapy or in combination with U2 will not prove to be safe and efficacious; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated government control measures have an adverse impact on our research and development plans or commercialization efforts; and the risk that preclinical findings will not be validated in clinical trials. Further discussion about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com

Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:

Email: media@tgtxinc.com

Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6