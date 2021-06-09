Nubeva Announces First End-User Customer Win into 5G/Telecommunication Market

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of B2B decryption software that expands network traffic security and visibility, today announces its first customer win with a "tier-1" network operator and service provider to enable advanced network monitoring of core communications infrastructure.

“In 5G and the telecom industry, nearly all traffic is encrypted for security and privacy. Yet operators need to lawfully inspect traffic to ensure performance and user experience, as well as to protect and defend from advanced threats.”, said Randy Chou, CEO at Nubeva. “While many are currently evaluating our technology, this is the first production deployment into this very important and potentially massive sector. This win validates our value and viability into this industry".



Nubeva SKI technology represents a breakthrough in network decryption - enabling better, faster, and easier visibility for security and application monitoring systems and the companies that rely on them. Continual changes in computing, network, security, and encryption protocols are creating growing problems with legacy decryption. By implementing Nubeva SKI, customers can restore lost functionality and enhance visibility while preserving investments in systems, processes, and people.





-END-

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Mary Korus

mkorus@nubeva.com - Director of Marketing

1-(844) 538-4638