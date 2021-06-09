Trillium Announces Voting Results From the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

| Source: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL) (the “Corporation”), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 8, 2021.

The results of the director elections were as follows:



Name		Votes in
Favor		% Votes in
Favor		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Mr. Luke Beshar45,690,55189.65,331,29910.4
Dr. Michael Kamarck50,875,93799.7145,9120.3
Mr. Scott Myers50,879,34799.7142,5030.3
Mr. Paolo Pucci50,842,78599.7179,0650.3
Dr. Jan Skvarka50,903,05199.8118,7980.2
Dr. Helen Tayton-Martin50,766,45899.5255,3910.5
Mr. Paul Walker41,737,82181.89,284,02918.2

The shareholders of the Corporation also voted to reappoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year. In addition, the shareholders approved the non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers and recommended that future advisory votes on the compensation paid to the Corporation’s named executive officers should be held every year. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Corporation’s Report of Voting Results dated June 9, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on EDGAR.

About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-622 and TTI-621, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com 

Company Contact:
Rosemary Harrison
SVP, Corporate Development and Strategy
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x225
investors@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com  

Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

 