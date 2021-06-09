The flow meters market size is estimated to be USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2021 and 2026

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Meters Market by Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05206181/?utm_source=GNW

However, increased investments in process automation from developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.



Magnetic is the largest flow meter type for flow meters market in 2020

Magnetic flow meter is the most widely used type among flow meters.Magnetic flow meters are also called mag meters.



These flow meters follow the principle of electromagnetic induction to determine the flow of liquid in a pipe.These flow meters produce signals that are linear with the flow of the fluid.



Thus, the turndown rate is low for this flow meter, and it offers greater accuracy than other types of flow meters.It is also unaffected by any change in temperature, density, viscosity, concentration and electrical conductivity.



Magnetic flow meters are feasible for applications that include rapidly changing media, pH jumps, large amounts of solids or pulsating flow. Magnetic flow meters are preferably used for sanitary applications in water & wastewater and food & beverages industries. These flow meters are largely used in water & wastewater, metals & mining, chemical, and pulp & paper end-use industries.



Water & wastewater is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of flow meters market between 2021 and 2026.

Stringent regulations made by governments in these regions to support the goals of sustainability and zero carbon emission in these regions are facilitating the need for clean discharge of effluents from production plants. In the water & wastewater industry, applications of flow meters include water consumption metering, dosing of water treatment chemicals, leakage deduction & reduction, measuring water consumption in irrigation systems, groundwater consumption, monitoring influent and effluent water quantity in waste treatment plants, accurate billing & water consumption monitoring, monitoring of water flow between reservoirs, municipal network load monitoring, purge treatment, greywater recycling, anaerobic digestion, biogas measurement, residential sub-metering, and utility management.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest flow meters market during the forecast period, in terms of value.



Asia Pacific has dominated the global flow meters market due to the growing investments in developing countries and manufacturing capacity additions across end-use industries, especially water treatment and chemical processing.Investment in the water & wastewater, energy and power, refining, chemicals, pulp & paper and industrial infrastructure activities is increasing in developing economies such as China and India.



This drives demand for measuring instruments, which has contributed significantly to the growth of the flow meters market in Asia Pacific.China is the key market for flow meters in the Asia Pacific due to its increasing industrialization and low-cost manufacturing technology.



Most key players operating in the flow meters market have their production capacities in Asia Pacific since the region’s production cost is lower than that in other regions.Some major players in Asia Pacific are Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Azbil Corporation.



The demand for flow meters is growing, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Thus, the markets in these regions are expected to register higher growth in comparison to other regions.

The key market players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens Group (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Badger Meter, Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Krohne Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), and Schneider Electric (France).



Impact of COVID-19 on Flow Meters Market

