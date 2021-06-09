Visionstate’s Distribution Partner Bunzl Canada Collaborates with Tork to Upgrade WANDA IoT Solution Rolled Out at Queen’s University, Ontario

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability, is pleased to announce that its distribution partner, Bunzl Canada, a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC, has partnered with Tork®, a leading global health and hygiene company, to integrate Visionstate’s WANDA™ facility management solution (labelled as wandaNEXT™ by Bunzl Canada) and Tork’s smart dispenser data into Bunzl’s digital cleaning program at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.



wandaNEXT™, developed by Visionstate IoT and now in partnership with Bunzl, is a cleaning program management system with multiple IoT sensor-enabled data collection components. Its mobile application guides cleaning teams through customized cleaning procedures. The system’s audit function and real-time reporting gives facilities management continuous visibility so they can make scheduling adjustments, assign tasks, address training requirements, trigger supply orders and proactively address service requirements.

The pilot installation at Queen’s has the enthusiastic endorsement of the university’s facilities team. “We have always looked for opportunities to innovate to continually improve and enhance the cleanliness of our facilities,” said Barbara Wowk, Manager, Facilities, Housing and Ancillary Services at Queen’s University’s Residence Facilities Team. “We’re excited to work with Bunzl on this pilot installation to help us improve efficiency and enable our custodial team to devote additional time and attention to enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols that are so critical to the health and safety of our students and faculty.”

The wandaNEXT™ solution combines comprehensive digital cleaning program management, including traffic monitoring, cleaning scheduling, task management and compliance reporting, with real-time dispenser data powered by Tork®. This real-time data helps cleaning teams work smarter by targeting immediate needs and proactively refilling dispensing units to improve hygiene and reduce waste.

“It’s a privilege to work in partnership with the Queen’s Facilities Team,” said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. “They are committed to helping create a truly exceptional education experience, and wandaNEXT™ is an industry-leading innovation to help them do that. By using data from Tork®, one of the most trusted product brands with state-of-the-art smart dispensing, and a variety of other data collection points, the system tracks, verifies and validates cleaning quality and efficiency against specific cleaning protocols. That gives our customers the confidence that their facilities are healthy and safe - with proven results.”

wandaNEXT™ has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States. It has already been launched in the United Kingdom and Australia and was also recently introduced to the Belgian healthcare marketplace.

John Putters, President & CEO of Visionstate Corp., added: “It gives us nothing but pleasure to see WANDA™ penetrating new verticals and growing on a global scale too. Our suite of solutions keeps growing and Visionstate IoT is constantly working on technical upgrades and improvements. We see our efforts paying off every time out distribution partner makes yet another big sale or enters into agreements with other high-profile industry players. Our solutions do not have direct competition in the industry and WANDA™’s imprint can grow exponentially, both geographically and across verticals. Visionstate is looking forward to updating the market on further successes of the Company and its partners.”

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution USA

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centres throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) is a growth-oriented company that develops, and invests in the research and development of, promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state-of-the-art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences. Visit the website to learn more: https://www.visionstate.com/

