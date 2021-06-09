New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-vehicle Edge Tech and 5G to Make MEC the Prime Processing Hub" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090618/?utm_source=GNW





Who, What, Why, When, How, How much? The analysis identifies automotive edge computing solutions.OEMs, network providers, cloud providers, software companies, hardware companies, and other enablers are listed in detail, according to their part in the ecosystem.



All automotive edge computing applications are grouped according to C.A.S.E (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility functions. Benefits and processes of edge computing in automotive are also covered in this research. OEM perspectives are discussed with examples and investigation of partnerships and natures of the partnerships with edge computing participants, followed by trends in the automotive edge computing industry. MEC companies that are either specifically working on automotive applications or also working in other industries are identified separately. Investments in recent years, business models that are emerging, and growth opportunities are also discussed. The development of different types of edge, such as industrial edge, smart city edge, IoT edge, are categorized as early adopters and expected to be followed by in-vehicle edge. Driving forces such as 4G/5G and increasing autonomous features in cars and their challenges in implementation, security in data exchange in distributed network are also analyzed in this research service.

