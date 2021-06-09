InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Relentless Dentist Podcast Featuring Vivos Therapeutics Inc. CEO R. Kirk Huntsman

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that R. Kirk Huntsman, CEO and Director of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS), recently appeared on the Relentless Dentist, a podcast series featuring interviews with thought-provoking guests offering words of wisdom to help dentists gain the courage to develop the practices and lives of their dreams.



During the interview, Huntsman discussed his professional background, his introduction to the company’s game-changing Vivos System® multidisciplinary therapeutic protocol, and his efforts to commercialize the platform for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. The Vivos System’s therapeutic protocol may combine the use of the mRNA Appliance that is FDA cleared to treat mild to moderate OSA, snoring and sleep disordered breathing in adults.

“As I built a successful dental practice brokerage business, we also did a lot of management consulting, and I began, very quickly, to understand that dentists struggle with some of the clinical and the managerial aspects – it’s a lot of pressure,” Huntsman said. “So, I was one of the very first guys that started in the corporate rollout of dental practices. I had Dental One Partners, which was … the only fee-for-service dental practice roll-up. … We had a good run at it and actually sold that company to Michael Dell, the Dell computer magnate; his private equity firm bought it from me. We had 165 [locations] when we finished … doing about $300 million in revenue. It was a great time.”

“I ran a portfolio company for Morgan Stanley for a while … but I kept looking for my next entrepreneurial venture. … I got to buying up dental practices in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and I came across this technology that Dr. Dave Singh had put forward,” he continued. “When I met Dr. Singh, attended one of his continued education courses and saw what he was doing … I became very enamored very quickly with what he had. I knew it was potentially a game changer, and I immediately started reaching out to all of his advocates and the doctors who were using it. I wanted to answer one question… ‘are you getting the results that he says you are getting?’ … What I found out was that it really does work, but they didn’t have the infrastructure. … I understood all that.”

“Vivos has spent the last four years, literally since late 2016, building infrastructure, and the model is working,” Huntsman added. “Our Vivos trained independent dentists have treated close to 17,000 patients with [the Vivos System]. … Mandibular advancement was never intended to be a lifelong solution to this problem. It was intended to be palliative and temporary, but neither the medical profession nor the dental profession has any good solution for sleep apnea. … With mandibular advancement and CPAP, the underlying condition gets worse over time. … That’s not true with Vivos. What the Vivos System does that’s unique is we actually rebuild the human airway. The treatment protocol repositions the jaws forward, making the dental arches wider, and they’re doing that in a stable manner.”

Throughout the interview, Huntsman offered a detailed introduction to the clinical advantages of the Vivos System, discussed the factors driving the rising prevalence of sleep apnea and malocclusions, and provided an introduction to VivoScore™, the company’s advanced home sleep health diagnostics tool.

About Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves customized oral appliances and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective alternative for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos oral appliances have proven effective in over 17,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,200 trained dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA. The Vivos System has been shown to significantly lower Apnea Hypopnea Index scores and improve other conditions associated with OSA. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers independent dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.vivoslife.com.

