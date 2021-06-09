DASH Expands Product Suite with the Launch of Risk, Allocation Tools

New York, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASH Financial Technologies (“DASH”), the leading U.S. options technology and execution provider, today announced the launch of DASH360 Risk and DASH360 Allocations. The highly customizable new products – which allow traders to dynamically manage their 15c3-5 market access requirements and post-trade option and equity trade allocations, respectively – are the latest additions to the award-winning DASH360 suite of analytics, reporting and risk tools.

Tim Miller, Co-COO at DASH, said: “Since our inception, we have been committed to making all aspects of trading and execution as efficient as possible and that commitment extends to workflow and compliance solutions. We’re excited to launch two new products that address critical components of the trade lifecycle, both of which are delivered in our DASH360 suite.”

DASH360 Risk provides sell-side firms a full suite of Rule 15c3-5 market access risk tools, enabling users to surveil for breaches, edit thresholds and react to risk events, all in real-time. Key features include:

Real-time visibility of all activity at the firm, account or trader level, including risk limit consumption, risk breaches and alerts.

Ability to manage 15c3-5 thresholds directly through the risk module.

Ability to view risk settings and/or request changes for authorized personnel.

Reporting of historical risk limit settings, requested changes and historical utilization.

DASH360 Allocations allows users to dynamically allocate options and equities executions on a pre- or post-trade basis while capturing all necessary client reference data. Key features include:

An intuitive interface allowing users to efficiently process end-of-day allocations, either on an individual basis, through hot button configurations (including pro-rata defaults) or en masse.

Ability to consume formatted end-of-day files to automate allocation tasks.

OCC Actionable ID processing and reporting.

Reporting capabilities for operational and compliance audits, as well as billing functions.

About DASH Financial Technologies

DASH Financial Technologies is the leading U.S. options technology and execution provider, offering fully customizable routing and order management solutions to financial institutions as well as complete order routing transparency featuring real-time visualization through the award-winning DASH360 platform. For more information, please visit www.DASHfinancial.com.