Oyster Consulting Expands Paraplanning Team

RICHMOND, Va., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Cody Davis joins the firm as a Paraplanner, bolstering the team’s ability to assist financial planners in building, updating, integrating and transitioning financial plans.



Prior to joining Oyster, Cody spent three years at Envestnet MoneyGuide as a member of the Advanced Planning Team. Cody also served as a Fee-Based Product Associate and Product Specialist for Billing at BB&T Scott and Stringfellow, where his work included performance reporting, trading systems and billing on fee-based advisory products.

“We are very excited to have Cody Davis join the Oyster team,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution practice. “Cody is part of Oyster’s future growth in serving the Financial Services industry and Advisors. His dedication to Advisors and their needs supports many of the existing Oyster products.”

“I am excited to be joining Oyster Consulting and to be working with the Paraplanning team,” said Davis. “I am looking forward to using my knowledge of financial planning software to help financial advisors build, transition, update and integrate financial plans. Oyster Consulting presents me with a great opportunity to work with innovative industry leaders. I am looking forward to being part of this great organization and contributing to Oyster’s success.”

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Through consulting, outsourcing and proprietary software, Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

