eGenesis Appoints Bradford Smith as an Independent Member of Its Board of Directors

“We have recently strengthened our financial position through a $125 million financing, which enables us to aggressively advance our lead kidney and islet cell product candidates towards first-in-human studies,” said Paul Sekhri, President and Chief Executive Officer of eGenesis. “Brad brings deep transactional experience across private and public financings, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions. He will provide a critical perspective to address future funding needs as we remain focused on our mission of solving the global organ shortage.”

Mr. Smith has an extensive track record of successfully executing financial strategies for life science companies and has raised nearly $1 billion in equity and debt financing. At Homology Medicines, he was instrumental in leading multiple private and public fundraising rounds including an $83.5 million crossover round, a $166 million initial public offering (IPO), a $144 million follow-on financing, and a $60 million equity investment from Pfizer. He also played a key role in closing a collaboration with the Novartis Institute of Biomedical Research. Prior to Homology, Mr. Smith raised nearly $200 million for Ocular Therapeutix including an IPO, a secondary offering, and a debt financing, while also negotiating a strategic alliance with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Ocular, he served as CFO of several other healthcare companies, including OmniGuide Surgical, SYNARC and PatientKeeper, Inc. He started his career at Coopers & Lybrand (PWC). Mr. Smith earned his B.S. in Biology from Tufts University and his MBA from the Whittemore School, University of New Hampshire.

“I have always been attracted to ensuring truly innovative life science companies have the financial resources and partners needed to solve huge unmet medical needs,” said Mr. Smith. “eGenesis has the potential to radically improve how we treat organ failure and I look forward to working with the management team and my colleagues on the Board to transform transplantation for patients.”

About Transplantation and Xenotransplantation

The demand for lifesaving organs far outnumbers available supply. In the U.S. alone, more than 110,000 people are on the national transplant list. Twenty people die every day due to lack of available organs for transplant and every 10 minutes, a new name is added to the national transplant waitlist.

The concept of xenotransplantation (the transplantation of organs and cells from one species to another) has been explored for decades, with the pig considered the most suitable donor for humans. However, virology and immunology hurdles prevented the field from advancing beyond early preclinical research. With the advent of cutting-edge gene editing technologies, addressing these historical challenges is now within reach.

About eGenesis

eGenesis’ goal is to transform the field of transplantation by offering safe and effective organs and cells to patients in need. The company harnesses gene editing technology including CRISPR to address the key issues that have impeded xenotransplantation to date. eGenesis’ development pipeline includes lead programs for kidney and islet cell transplant as well as earlier-stage programs focused on other solid organs. Learn more at egenesisbio.com.

