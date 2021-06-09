Colonnade BridgePort and LaSalle Investment Management Announce LEED® Platinum Certification for Downtown Ottawa Property, 275 Slater Street

OTTAWA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colonnade BridgePort and LaSalle Investment Management are proud to announce that Green Building Council Inc. (Canada) has awarded the LEED® Platinum v4.1 Certification for Operations and Maintenance to 275 Slater Street. Colonnade BridgePort manages the property on behalf of the LaSalle Investment Management, the building owners.



LEED® Platinum is the highest distinction for sustainable buildings on the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED®) Certification green building rating system. The system is recognized globally as an indicator of sustainability achievement and leadership. To achieve LEED Platinum, buildings must receive a high score in key areas that measure environmental impact.

“With two LEED® Platinum recertifications occurring in such a short amount of time, it is rewarding to see the efforts of our property management team be recognized at the highest distinction. After 275 Slater received a LEED® Gold Certification in 2017, we remained committed to continuous improvement in the areas of water and energy consumption, and waste management,” explains Elin Penttila, Sustainability Manager at Colonnade BridgePort. “With a strong focus on sustainability in 2021, we are excited to see these kinds of results happen across our portfolio.”

“Our commitment to sustainability remains a top priority for us as we strive to achieve our goal of net zero carbon by 2050 for our managed portfolio,” Adds Elena Alschuler, LaSalle Investment Management Head of Americas Sustainability. “The LEED® Platinum at 275 Slater Street is a testament to these continued efforts, and further bolsters LaSalle Canada Property Fund’s standing as an industry leader in sustainability.”

As a result of commitment to sustainability best practices, 275 Slater reduced energy and water consumption by 7% and 16% respectively since receiving a LEED® Gold certification in 2017. In the same four years, the building’s waste diversion increased by 2.7%.

About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company, offering property management and leasing services, acquisition, development, investment management and asset management for commercial and residential properties. We take the time to understand our clients’ objectives then apply our real estate expertise and market knowledge to drive better performance. Colonnade BridgePort is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga and Toronto. www.colonnadebridgeport.ca

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, we manage approximately $71 billion of assets in private equity, debt and public real estate investments as of Q4 2020. The firm sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including open- and closed-end funds, separate accounts and indirect investments. Our diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. For more information please visit https://www.lasalle.com.

About Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC)

The CaGBC (www.cagbc.org) is the leading national industry organization advancing green building and sustainable community development practices. They work closely with member organizations who are involved in the design, construction and operation of buildings and homes in an effort to make every building greener. The CaGBC reduces environmental impacts from the built environment through education/training, project certification, advocacy and research. The CaGBC is the license holder for the LEED® green building rating system in Canada. In addition to LEED®, the CaGBC also supports the WELL Building Standard and GRESB (Green Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) in Canada and oversees the Canada Coalition for Green Schools. The CaGBC is member of the World Green Building Council supporting international efforts to reduce environmental impacts from the built environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d018da45-7faf-4387-832e-059817e673df