BlueCat Offers Managed Service Providers Adaptive DNS Solutions To Solve Hybrid Cloud DDI Challenges

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 -- BlueCat today announced its program for Managed Services Providers (MSPs), meant to help them expand their Network-as-a-Service offerings in on-premises, off-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The new program offers MSPs flexible options and tailored assistance as they leverage BlueCat's DNS, DHCP, and IP Address Management (together known as DDI ) products in their service offerings to their clients.



Only 25% of enterprises consider their toolset for managing the networking challenges associated with cloud adoption (such as the ones that arise with DDI) to be very good. As enterprises lean further into their hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, challenges associated with DDI create roadblocks to success in the form of IP utilization issues, downtime, compliance infractions, and data loss. Addressing these is crucial, and BlueCat offers solutions that eliminate these problems through the centralization of the three critical services.

“Enterprises need to centralize control and visibility over their DDI,” says Doug Popik, Vice President of WorldWide Channel at BlueCat. “This partnership program allows MSPs to deliver on that to their customers, helping them achieve more reliable, scalable, and secure network services that accelerate business transformation.”

Benefits of becoming a BlueCat MSP Partner include:

Tapping into the growing managed DDI service opportunity while spending less on capital and operational investments.

Control of all licensing, policies, reporting, and pricing for end users.

Generating recurring revenue by charging monthly subscription fees on a pay-as-you-go basis.



