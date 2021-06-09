Global Diversified Marketing Group CEO Paul Adler Updates, NASDAQ Up-Listing, Sales, Growth and 2021 Second Half Highlights

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GDMK), a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to present the following letter to shareholders from our Chairman and CEO Paul Adler.



Dear GDMK Shareholders:

As we approach the mid-point of 2021, this is a good time to review and reflect upon some of the important accomplishments and the growth that Global Diversified Marketing Group has recently delivered.

At present, GDMK owns a portfolio of trademarked brands; Biscottelli, Dolcibono, Bonbon de Paris, Coco Bliss and Fruttata. We manufacture numerous SKUs under each brand in the snack item category, which are produced out of Italy, France, Eastern Europe, Greece, and other countries. The products are imported into the United States, and our Company has direct relationships with Fortune 500 companies.

One of the major developments over the past several months is that we've been working with a major consumer club store and they have given us placement in their Northeast locations. We hope to expand this relationship into other regions as we move forward.

After the exciting progress we have made, up-listing to the NASDAQ is the next strategic step for Global Diversified Marketing Group. A NASDAQ listing should provide greater liquidity for our shareholders, attract institutional investors, increase the visibility of the Company and raise our overall profile.

The listing of GDMK shares on the NASDAQ will be subject to several regulatory requirements, including review of the Company and acceptance for listing by NASDAQ. Of course, there can be no assurance that NASDAQ acceptance will be granted but we are very optimistic about our prospects and making every effort to improve the likelihood of a NASDAQ listing sometime in 2021.

Looking at the 2nd half of 2021 and beyond, we have seen a growing demand for our products and expect this trend to continue. We anticipate very strong growth in the months ahead.

Our goal is to attract long-term shareholders for GDMK as we believe in demonstrating strength in our company's top line revenue growth with our current product lines as well as potentially executing on future acquisitions in this space as part of our roll up strategy.

Financial results so far this year have shown record growth. We are extremely pleased with our first-quarter results in which we generated a 142% revenue increase over prior-year levels. Our results demonstrate that we are on a significant growth trajectory and have already surpassed almost half of last year's revenues in the first quarter of 2021 alone. Additionally, we posted record profits after excluding non-cash stock-based compensation.

During the first quarter, we launched our “360worldsnacks.com” marketplace which we expect will be a unique one-stop-shop for variety of snacks. Our goal at the marketplace is to stock 500 SKUs of domestic and international snacks for consumers to enjoy and provide a convenient two-day free shipping option on all size orders. We will continue to expand our client base and heavily market our e-commerce platform to reach a 7-figure scale with a focus on generating organic growth, and also looking for synergistic acquisition targets that align with our business model in the e-commerce space.

In summary, as the economy continues to recover with the decline of the Covid pandemic, there is every reason to be positive about the immediate and longer-term future, especially with a blossoming success story as we are seeing unfold in GDMK. Stay tuned for much more to come. Cheers!

Sincerely,

Paul Adler, CEO

For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group (GDMK) Please visit us at: www.360worldsnacks.com

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines and is a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company operates in the snacks market segment and offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled Croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, direct store delivery (“DSD”) as well as the vending, pantry, and the micro-market segment.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

