Super League Extends Partnership with Rumble Gaming on Rollout of Sponsored Live Breaks

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players of all ages, and Rumble Gaming , a leading global esports talent agency and media company, announced today an extended partnership that will see some of the agency's biggest creators collaborate with top-tier brands from across the globe through Super League’s breakthrough, in-stream Sponsored Live Break viewing experience.



Sponsored Live Breaks provide creators who use the Mobcrush live streaming software with a way to entertain their audience even when they have to step away from their device while broadcasting live. Through Mobcrush’s artificial intelligence gameplay clipping capabilities, streamers are able to share recaps of the most exciting moments from the segment of their broadcast just completed. A highlights reel full of instant replays is built and delivered in real-time, and available to be sponsored by top tier brands seeking verifiable ways to reach a critical audience of gamers across major digital video platforms.

“The importance of the esports and gaming audience for Rumble continues to grow, making this new partnership with Super League a signature example of our commitment to supporting the needs of the Rumble team members,” said Zack Pearlstein, Vice President of Talent and Legal Affairs at Rumble Gaming. “Sponsored Live Breaks provides a scalable mechanism to connect our talent with world class brands and generate consistent revenue while also helping to create more balance in their daily streaming routine.”

"Burnout is a reality for streamers, which is why we developed Sponsored Live Breaks,” added Mike Wann, CEO of Mobcrush. “Our AI solution allows creators to catch their breath during multiple consecutive hours of streaming and still broadcast their best content to their loyal fans, with brands then able to connect authentically to those viewers at moments in the stream that really matter.”

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) is a leading gaming and esports content and community platform that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the biggest titles in the world, gameplay properties that allow young gamers to experience and build their own imaginative Minecraft worlds, and production and distribution software tools that power billions of views of live streaming and video-on-demand content annually. Through partnerships with world class consumer brands, in-game player monetization, and a fully-virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences, and entertainment. For more, go to superleague.com .

About Rumble Gaming

Rumble Gaming is a full-service esports and media company, offering talent management, legal and marketing services, as well as access to a fully integrated media platform and distribution network. As a talent agency, Rumble bridges the gap between brands and the esports/gaming ecosystem by facilitating partnership opportunities and creating authentic marketing activations. Through its media platform access, it has a content distribution network bolstered across the spheres of digital and linear media which, coupled with production studios in Toronto, New York and Los Angeles, uniquely positions Rumble Gaming to help create and disseminate content.

