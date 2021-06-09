Equillium to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, announced today that it will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, a virtual investor event, taking place June 16 and 17, 2021.



Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, will provide a high-level overview of itolizumab’s mechanism of action and review each of the ongoing clinical programs, with a focus on topline data from the company’s EQUATE study in acute graft-versus-host disease, to be presented at EHA on Friday, June 11, 2021. Mr. Steel and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Date:

Time:

Location:

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

11:00 AM Eastern Time | 8:00 AM Pacific Time

Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.



About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

