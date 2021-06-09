PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference on Monday, June 14th.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Bank of America Securities 2021 Napa Biopharma Virtual Conference Date: Monday, June 14, 2021 Time: 2:30 PM ET

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contact

For Investors & Media:

Winston Kung

Chief Financial Officer

investors@pmvpharma.com