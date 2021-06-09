Annual General Meeting & Extraordinary General Meeting - Deadline to Vote: 21 June 2021

English French

SOLUTIONS 30 SE (the Company) informs its shareholders that they have until midnight 21 June 2021 to send their proxy and voting form to the Company.

The duly completed and signed proxy and voting form must be sent by email to investor.relations@solutions30.com no later than 21 June 2021 (midnight, Luxembourg time), together with a certificate of ownership as of the record date which remains unchanged, i.e. 16 June 2021.

A new Convening Notice has been published on the Company's website.

For any further information, please:

visit the Investor Relations / General Meeting section of the website: http://www.solutions30.com where all relevant documents are available,

or contact the Company by email at the following address: investor.relations@solutions30.com .

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

