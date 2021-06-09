Aequus Provides Commercial Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, is pleased to announce that the current commercial relationship between Aequus and Sandoz regarding Glaucoma medication Vistitan™ will remain in place until February 2022. The two parties continue to discuss extending and expanding the relationship to potentially include additional products beyond Vistitan™ and Tacrolimus.



With the reductions in COVID-19 related lockdowns the Aequus Salesforce has increased outside sales and travel activity across Canada. This will continue to expand throughout the second half of 2021 and complement the existing virtual engagement with our customers.

“We are delighted with the team’s flexibility to embrace digital technologies and support our customers and their patients throughout the pandemic. We anticipate many of these capabilities will continue to be leveraged to drive efficiencies once the pandemic is over,” said Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO. “We will have a strong digital presence at key conferences in eye care and recently launched a new website for Vistitan™.”

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

Vistitan™: Trademark owned or used under license by Sandoz Canada Inc.

