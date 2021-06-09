Neuronetics Unveils New Clinical Data at Clinical TMS Society 2021 Annual Meeting

MALVERN, Pa., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today it will present real-world clinical data as part of the Clinical TMS Society (CTMSS) Annual Meeting.



The CTMSS, a professional association that aims to optimize awareness and accessibility of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), will hold its yearly meeting June 10-12 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Neuronetics is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, during which clinical research and advancements with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health will be highlighted in two sponsored presentations, two poster presentations, and three podium talks on the following topics:

Sponsored Presentations

Outcomes Registry Data – Overall Efficacy and Comparison of Dash v. Standard (NeuroStar Partner Presentation and Breakfast, Friday, June 11, 8:00 a.m. EDT, Exhibit Hall B)



Data on clinical outcomes from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, including comparative outcomes of Dash and Standard protocols and the overall efficacy of NeuroStar for MDD patients, will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University.

Outcomes Registry Data – Comparison of Left Side v. Bilateral Treatment Outcomes (NeuroStar Partner Presentation and Lunch, Saturday, June 12, 12:15 p.m. EDT, Exhibit Hall B)



Specifics on the utilization of unilateral and bilateral stimulation using data from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD and Scott Aaronson, MD, Director of Clinical Research Programs at Sheppard Pratt Health System.

Poster Presentations (Friday, June 11, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. EDT, Exhibit Hall A)

A Comparison of Left Unilateral TMS Treatment vs. Sequential Bilateral Treatment in a Large Registry Cohort will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD and Scott Aaronson, MD.

The Reintroduction of TMS as a Strategy for Maintenance Treatment for Adolescents with Treatment Resistant Depression will be presented by Paul Croarkin, DO.



Podium Talks

The Evolving Evidence Base for TMS in Bipolar Depression (Friday, June 11, 10:10 a.m. EDT, Ballroom)



Data from an investigator-initiated trial (IIT) using NeuroStar will be presented by Scott Aaronson, MD.

Brain Stimulation Interventions for Mood Disorders: Innovations and Future Directions (Saturday, June 12, 1:30 p.m. EDT, Ballroom)



Insight on the future of brain stimulation, including TMS, will be presented by Harold A. Sackeim, PhD.

Recent Advances in TMS for Adolescents and Young Adults (Saturday, June 12, 3 p.m. EDT, Ballroom)



An “outside the box” vision for future TMS therapy in adolescents; discussion about reintroduction and maintenance of TMS therapy; and information about clinical studies, including Investigator-Initiated Trials (IIT), a Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), and a current NIMH study with Neuronetics equipment will be presented by Paul Croarkin, DO.

“It’s an honor and exciting to present new findings at the Clinical TMS Society Meeting, from the NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, the largest depression registry in the world,” said Harold A. Sackeim, PhD, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University, and presenter at the Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting. “I continue to be impressed with the remarkable safety and efficacy of TMS for people suffering with major depression. The findings from the Registry strongly support the value of this intervention and will have substantial impact on how TMS is practiced.”

In addition to these scientific presentations, Neuronetics will participate in the PULSES Workshop, a two-day, hands-on training course delivered by clinicians and researchers on June 9-10.

As an exhibitor during the meeting on June 10-12, Neuronetics will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, including the proprietary 5-STARS to Success Program for NeuroStar providers. Visit the Clinical TMS Society’s website to learn more about the annual meeting. Those interested in attending can register online here.

With 4,000,000 NeuroStar treatment sessions delivered globally and 900 practice locations in the U.S., Neuronetics continues to be an industry leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation for depression on their mission to renew lives by transforming neurohealth. For more information, visit www.neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Visit NeuroStar.com for safety information and indications for use. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

