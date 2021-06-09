FOMO CORP. ACQUISITION TARGET SMARTGUARD-SOLUTIONS LLC ESTABLISHES REVENUE SHARING ALLIANCE WITH BUILDING SERVICES COMPANY

Chicago IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, SmartGuard-Solutions LLC (SGS - https://smartguard-solutions.com), has entered into a strategic, revenue sharing alliance with Elite Building Services (Elite - https://www.elitebuildingservices.com/) of Wilmington, Delaware to jointly market and finance SGS’s air disinfecting, UV-C light fan.



Elite is a large, woman-owned building services company operating in 14 states, principally along the Eastern seaboard. Its clients include large commercial laboratories, hospitals, banks, airlines, universities, convenience stores, and property management companies, among others. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elite began its commercial disinfecting services and is seeking to exploit this initiative more fully as businesses re-open with the need to provide a safe operating environment for their employees, customers and visitors.

Cheryl Ecton, Elite’s founder and CEO, stated: “Our clients are asking for help in sanitizing the air in their buildings which has been recognized as the principal cause for the spread of the COVID-19 virus and many other viruses. With the validation of SGS’s air disinfecting UV-C light fan by the US Navy, we now have the premier tool on the market today to respond to our clients’ needs and can offer this service in several attractively-priced options”.

Bill Butler, SGS’s CEO, commented: “We are pleased to be associated with such a quality and growing company as Elite with their extensive client base. Through Elite, we can use their resources to leverage our marketing efforts more quickly and get access to their clients’ decision makers. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Elite”.

Vik Grover, FOMO CORP. CEO, added: “SGS’s association with Elite will shorten the sales cycle for its UV-C light fan and will result in a more immediate return on our investment in SGS. We are very pleased with the way the market is developing for the SGS as a Service business model and its potential to generate a continuing stream of future revenue”.

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP. stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

