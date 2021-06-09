Dorman Announces More Than 320 New Products, Including More Than 75 Aftermarket Firsts

Highlights:



Exclusive solutions include hydrocarbon injector nozzles for heavy duty trucks and front and rear drive shafts for a variety of vehicles

OE FIX™ radiator coolant hose connector for 6.5 million vehicles that enhances original equipment design to help prevent future failures

OE FIX fuse block module for select Chevrolet Malibu cars allows repair professionals to directly replace the failure-prone module instead of the entire assembly, helping vehicle owners save time and money

COLMAR, Pa., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is introducing more than 320 new products this month, including more than 75 aftermarket-first solutions, to give repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

Dorman’s extensive list of exclusive parts this month include:

Hydrocarbon injector nozzles for heavy duty and medium duty truck makes such as International, Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Front and rear drive shafts for more than 4 million vehicles in operation.

36 more unique part types, ranging from exhaust hardware to steering knuckles, that were formerly only available from the original vehicle manufacturer.



This month’s OE FIX™ solutions include an aftermarket-first radiator coolant hose connector for more than 6.5 million Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. Fixing a failed plastic coolant hose connector usually requires replacing the entire coolant hose assembly, only to risk having to replace it all over when the brittle plastic connector breaks again. Dorman’s OE FIX coolant hose junction (part number 47157) is made from aluminum for durability, and because the connector itself is available separately, it’s perfect for the price-conscious customer who still wants a premium solution.

Dorman is also excited to announce a new OE FIX fuse block module (601-700) for Chevrolet Malibu sedans from 2014 to 2015, and the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited. Until now, when this module failed, repair shops had to buy and install an entire new assembly. Dorman’s team saw this unnecessary expense and developed this direct-replacement module that’s available separately to help save service technicians and vehicle owners time and money.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

21 new control arms offering late-model vehicle coverage.

A new fuel injection throttle body (977-161) with proprietary Sensor Shield technology for 4 million General Motors vehicles.

Aftermarket-first transmission oil cooler lines for more than a million Cadillac and Chrysler vehicles (624-619 and 624-614).



These are just a few of Dorman’s featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.