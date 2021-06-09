Blockgraph Appoints Media and Advertising Veteran Scott Collins as EVP of Client Partnerships and Sales Strategy

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, today announced the appointment of Scott Collins as Executive Vice President, Client Partnerships & Sales Strategy. With extensive experience in guiding media and advertising companies through evolution and innovation, Collins will be responsible for charting the company’s leadership in the future of television sales and advertising. Collins will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Aleck Schleider.

In this newly created position, Collins will apply his extensive experience with both traditional TV sales and advanced TV innovation to oversee the long-term sales strategy of the Blockgraph platform, all while growing and managing client and agency partnerships. Blockgraph’s platform is powered by its Identity Operating System (IDoS) purpose-built for the convergent TV advertising industry to enable privacy-first audience-based advertising solutions.

“As linear and digital TV continue to converge, developing data-driven advertising solutions that meet the privacy needs of today’s consumers while enabling advertisers to reach target audiences at scale will require both leading technology and proven integrity,” said Aleck Schleider, CRO at Blockgraph. “Scott has demonstrated the ability to integrate future-forward advertising technologies to drive performance for leading media brands. His knowledge, experience and trusted relationships will prove invaluable as Blockgraph works to shape the next generation of data-driven audience solutions for convergent TV.”

“Blockgraph’s vision for the future of advertising is dependent on supporting every media transaction with safe and effective data,” said Jason Manningham, CEO at Blockgraph. “Scott is keenly aware of the importance of data in driving positive outcomes for advertisers, and his addition adds further credibility to our team of industry veterans and innovators.”



Collins joins Blockgraph after more than 10 years at AMC Networks, where he most recently served as President of Advertising Sales. During his time at AMC, he oversaw the creation of the company’s data sales practice, marketing advanced audience segments across both linear and digital TV. Before joining AMC, he worked as Vice President of Cable Entertainment Ad Sales at NBCUniversal for eight years.



“I am thrilled to be joining Blockgraph at a time of great momentum and view this as the logical next step in my career,” said Collins. “I am a big believer in the power of television and the importance of precise advertising solutions. Blockgraph represents the future of TV, and I am excited to get started in developing new partnerships to build that future.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS Inc. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

