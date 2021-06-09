Advanced Container Technologies’ Exclusive Oklahoma Distributor Successfully Launches New Products and Services at CannaCon

CORONA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that Grassfire Distro – its exclusive distributor for Oklahoma, launched several new products and services, and finalized a number of important deals at this year’s CannaCon Conference in the Oklahoma City.



ACTX has an array of products and services designed to help legal cannabis dispensaries improve revenues and enhance customer loyalty. The company selected Grassfire Distro to represent its products in Oklahoma due to Grassfire’s local market knowledge, established relationships, and “boots on the ground.”

Oklahoma is now the biggest medical marijuana market in the country on a per capita basis, according to a report in Politico. Additionally, an annual jobs report shows that the legal cannabis industry in Oklahoma now employs over 17,000 people. That’s more people than are employed in the construction industry.

Grassfire Distro is an Oklahoma-based company, providing dispensaries with everything they need to succeed, including high-grade flower, nutrients, packaging, consumables, and white labeling services that allow dispensaries to custom-brand a wide range of items. These branded products can help a dispensary attract new consumers, improve customer loyalty, enhance its reputation, and elevate it from the competition. Grassfire also offers the NUGZ and Organically Grown brands of premium cannabis.

ACTX also offers the GrowPod advanced indoor micro-farm, specially tuned for the legal cannabis market. These automated systems provide the optimum environment for growing robust cannabis or hemp - without any harmful chemicals, pesticides, or herbicides. Additionally, harvest times are quicker and flower production is more robust in a GrowPod over other conventional cultivation techniques.

Josh Wyrick, Managing Partner at Grassfire Distro, said the conference was a big success. “We met many potential customers and have already started writing purchase orders so we can fulfill the business generated at CannaCon,” he stated. “This strong showing bolsters our belief that our business in Oklahoma will continue to grow as the market expands and matures.”

The CannaCon Conference attracted a number of well-known businesses and brands from both inside and outside the cannabis industry, such as ADT, Bic, First Enterprise Bank, Futurola, Oklahoma State Bank, Steep Hill Labs, and Surna.

