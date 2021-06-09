US Nuclear Takes Up 5% Stake in Space Mining Pioneer Solar System Resources

Los Angeles, CA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- On June 4, 2021, US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) signed an agreement to take a 5% stake in Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o., thus advancing US Nuclear’s portfolio of high-tech startups. US Nuclear and Solar System Resources decided to keep the details of the transaction private.



Solar System Resources is a space mining company that conducts localization, in-situ verification, and mining of space resources. US Nuclear will cooperate with Solar System Resources and other partners to build a value chain starting with mining and selling valuable helium-3, lanthanide metals, and other vital or precious materials from space deposits.

This is just the latest investment of US Nuclear, which can be viewed as a holding company and incubator with stakes in highly innovative and promising companies. US Nuclear owns 100% of its three main operating divisions, including Technical Associates, Overhoff Technology Corporation, and ECC X-ray, and a minority stake in several other partner companies, including:

A small stake in MIFTI for the production of cost-effective, carbon-free fusion power to feed the world’s multi-trillion-dollar electric power needs

10% stake in MIFTEC for the production of badly needed, low-cost, domestically available medical isotopes using MIFTI’s fusion technology

40% stake in Grapheton for the production of advanced novel glassy-carbon neural brain-machine sensors and supercapacitors with possible application in IC chip production and electric vehicle drive chain and charging

5% stake in Solar System Resources Corporation for locating and extracting valuable helium-3 in addition to rare, precious, and critical earth metals from planets, moons, and asteroids

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

