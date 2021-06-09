Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN), (“Opendoor” or “the Company”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated April 27, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as warrant agent, as amended by the First Amendment to the Warrant Agreement, dated March 22, 2021, by and among the Company, CST and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”), as warrant agent (as amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 9, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.



Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock is at least $10.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

The Warrants may be exercised by the holders thereof until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date to purchase fully paid and non-assessable shares of Common Stock underlying such Warrants. As the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, payment upon exercise of the Warrants may be made either (i) in cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share of Common Stock or (ii) on a “cashless basis” in which the exercising holder will receive a number of shares of Common Stock to be determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and based on the Redemption Date and the volume weighted average price (the “Fair Market Value”) of the Common Stock during the 10 trading days immediately following the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to holders of Warrants. The Company will provide holders the Fair Market Value no later than one business day after such 10-trading day period ends. In no event will the number of shares of Common Stock issued in connection with an exercise on a cashless basis exceed 0.361 shares of Common Stock per Warrant. If any holder of Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder’s Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant.

None of the Company, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Warrants.

The shares of Common Stock underlying the Warrants have been registered by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333-251529). The SEC maintains an Internet website that contains a copy of this prospectus. The address of that site is www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can obtain a copy of the prospectus from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.opendoor.com.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Warrants can be directed to our information agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10005, Attention: Michael Horthman, telephone number: (800) 578-5378 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or email: opendoor@dfking.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of the Company’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast”, “future”, “intend,” “may,” “might”, “opportunity”, “plan,” “possible”, “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy”, “strive”, “target,” “will,” or “would”, the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many important factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home online. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

