Rubicon Signs New Two-Year Deal with HGACBuy Consortium

New York, NY, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that HGACBuy, a nationally recognized buying program for governments, has awarded Rubicon a two-year contract for its RUBICONSmartCity™ technology suite.

HGACBuy is a government procurement service striving to make the governmental procurement process more efficient. Cities and local governments across the United States can procure RUBICONSmartCity directly through HGACBuy from the “Fleet Services Equipment” category.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) is the largest of 24 Councils of Government (COG) in Texas, and is a political subdivision of the State of Texas. It has been serving local governments for more than 40 years. All contracts available to participating members of HGACBuy have been awarded via a public competitive procurement process compliant with state statutes. HGACBuy offers an efficient purchasing process by establishing competitively-priced contracts for goods and services. This provides an easy and expedited service, helping members achieve their procurement goals.

RUBICONSmartCity is a technology platform that helps city governments run faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and heavy-duty municipal fleet operations. RUBICONSmartCity helps city governments ensure that every resident’s trash and recycling is collected on their scheduled day, meaning no missed pickups. It also documents litter, bulky waste, and illegal dumping with photos, thus ensuring that these piles are cleaned up in a timely manner. It reduces recycling contamination, so cities can sell their recyclable commodities for as much money as possible, and it reduces the cost of collection by ensuring trucks are taking the most efficient path to collect waste and recycling. Finally, it also equips these vehicles—which go up and down every street in every city at least once a week—with capabilities to look for critical infrastructure and quality of life issues that can plague communities, helping our city partners deliver proactive government and equitable public service across all zip codes.

Already in 2021, RUBICONSmartCity has been listed in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the “AI & Data” and “Spaces, Places, and Cities” categories, and it won the Capital Finance International (CFI) Best SaaS Smart City Solutions Award.

“Over the last two years, Rubicon’s partnership with HGACBuy has solidified into one of our smart city business’s most important contract vehicles, supporting cities like Fort Smith, Arkansas in purchasing transparently and competitively,” said Conor Riffle, Vice President of Smart Cities at Rubicon. “The signing of this new deal will allow cities and municipalities to continue to procure Rubicon’s smart city technology platform through the HGACBuy consortium with ease, saving government entities both time and taxpayer dollars.”

RUBICONSmartCity has been rolled out in more than 60 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Columbus, OH; Durham, NC; Fort Collins, CO; Fort Smith, AR; Greenville, NC; Kansas City, MO; Memphis, TN; Montgomery, AL; Norfolk, VA; Santa Fe, NM; San Antonio, TX; Spokane, WA; Roseville, CA; and West Memphis, AR. The solution is available to purchase on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the HGACBuy consortium, and Marketplace.city.

About HGACBuy

H-GAC's Cooperative Purchasing Program, known as HGACBuy, was established pursuant to Texas Interlocal Cooperation Act. The Act allows local governments and certain non-profits to contract or agree under the terms of the Act to make purchases or provide purchasing services and other administrative functions appropriately established by another government entity. The Interlocal Contract (ILC) is the required legal document that establishes a link between the Member (local governments and certain non-profits) and HGACBuy, and gives the Member access to HGACBuy contracts.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.