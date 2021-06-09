Casa Systems Extends 5G Standalone Core Availability to Google Cloud’s Anthos

First demonstrable integration of Casa Systems’ cloud-native 5G standalone core platform with a hyperscale public cloud



Showcases 5G Core control and user plane separation performance across hundreds of miles for improved user experience and application performance

Delivers ultra-low latency with reduced end-to-end delivery costs and creates a path to 5G network deployment with centralized control and edge-based delivery intelligence



ANDOVER, Mass., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud and the delivery of its cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) Core on Google Cloud’s Anthos for single pane-of-glass management. Working closely with engineers in Google Cloud's ISV/SaaS Centre of Excellence, the field-tested solution successfully demonstrated the power of control and user plane separation of Casa Systems’ cloud-based 5G SA Core across hundreds of miles, driving down application latency to 10 milliseconds and reducing the end-to-end delivery cost up to 25% using local application hosting.

Extending 5G SA Core to the Cloud

Casa Systems’ integration with Google Cloud and Anthos represents the first demonstrable integration of its cloud-native 5G SA Core platform with a hyperscale public cloud. Google Cloud’s Anthos will support additional deployment opportunities for Casa Systems’ 5G SA Core, enabling service providers and enterprises to provision agile services that are deployable anywhere, from the edge of the network to public clouds, private clouds, and carrier networks. By delivering cloud-native services at the edge, businesses benefit from lower latency, reduced backhaul transport and less costly on-site infrastructure. Powered by its AxyomÔ Software Framework, Casa Systems’ cloud-native 5G Core enables next-generation mobile networks that are more flexible, scalable, and automated with the high performance and low latency required to support a variety of consumer and business devices, services and use cases.

”Casa Systems is at the forefront of enabling borderless networks and our partnership with Google Cloud allows us to create new 5G solutions that open up exciting opportunities for service providers,” said Jerry Guo, CEO at Casa Systems. “This collaboration brings our customers the ability to accelerate cloud-native innovations that deliver transformative experiences for consumers and enterprises at the network edge.”

Bringing 5G Products to the Network Edge

Highlighting overall platform capability, Casa Systems’ 5G SA Core was deployed in multiple locations, placing the control plane and user plane functions hundreds of miles apart. The control plane function is available in Google Cloud’s N. Virginia Region. The more data-intensive user plane function was placed in Casa’s Andover, Massachusetts facility. By hosting applications as close to the user as possible, the overall user experience was maximized - providing the highest possible resolution, lowering the risk of service disruption, and reducing the delivery cost.

“With cloud-native 5G, communications service providers have an opportunity to deliver business services and applications to enterprise customers at the network edge,” said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to work with Casa Systems to enable communication service providers to deliver a consistent network experience across Edge, Cloud and On-prem, leveraging Anthos as the enabling platform.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com .

